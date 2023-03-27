This Expert Is Tackling Various Marijuana Industry Challenges: Meet HBK Cannabis Solutions' Christopher Marrie

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Miami Beach, Florida on April 11-12, 2023.

Christopher Marrie, national director of HBK's Cannabis Solutions Group, will be among the industry professionals attending.

Marrie, an experienced accountant, works closely with cannabis companies both in the U.S. and abroad. In fact, he's been providing consulting, assurance, and business advisory services to clients in the cannabis and industrial hemp industry since 2014.

Marrie is a founder and principal of HBK CPAs & Consultants. He has been with the firm since 1998.

Based in Naples, Florida office, Marrie has been instrumental in the growth of HBK’s cannabis team, now comprising 16 dedicated financial professionals.

He is also an active presenter at industry-related conferences, providing continuing professional education on the accounting and financial aspects of the cannabis industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from Youngstown State University and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FICPA).

Experiencing Business Accounting Issues? Here’s A Solution

Accounting in the cannabis industry poses unique challenges that businesses must overcome (i.e., adhering to IRS Section 280E, navigating varying state regulations, cash management, and a lack of support from investors and banks).

To succeed, entrepreneurs require the assistance of an accounting firm with knowledge of cannabis regulations and financial practices critical to their survival and success.

HBK Cannabis Solutions offers specialized accounting services to the cannabis industry. With extensive experience working with cultivators, processors, and retailers across different locations and business segments, the team supports owners, management, and investors across multiple states and countries.

HBK assists with start-up planning, facilitating connections with investment bankers, and managing M&A. It also provides support with pre-offering projections, state applications, licensing, and compliance.

