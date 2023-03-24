HEXO Ranks On The Globe And Mail's Fourth-Annual 'Women Lead Here' Benchmark Of Executive Gender Diversity

HEXO Corp. HEXO HEXO has been included on The Globe and Mail’s 2023 Report on Business magazine’s Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity.

“We are honored that The Globe and Mail has recognized our continued efforts towards gender diversity and parity,” stated Mona Matta, vice-president, people and culture of HEXO. “Over the last few years, we have established ourselves as a leader in the cannabis industry, and this would not have been possible without the strong contributions of all the talented women at HEXO. As a company, we take a gender-centric approach to all aspects of our operations and remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a culture that embraces people, values individuality, and optimizes the employee experience for all genders.”

This benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranking companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

For the 2023 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of approximately 500 large publicly-traded Canadian companies based on revenue, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 90 companies earned the 2023 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The 2023 Women Lead Here list is in the April 2023 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on March 25, 2023.

Photo by Esteban López on Unsplash