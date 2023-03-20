Ireland Deputy Prime Minister Worries About Cannabis Normalization, Malaysia's PM On MMJ, Guam May Review Regs

New Regs In Guam?
- Guam's Cannabis Control Board is reportedly discussing whether to revisit the regulation of cannabis establishment licenses as questions were raised about the ability to own more than one retail store.
- The board needs to clarify whether having more than one retail facility is possible as the current requirement limits licensure to one facility.
Malaysia’s PM On MMJ
- Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim wants thorough research and discussion in order to approve medical cannabis, citing the increasing number of drug addicts among young people, including in rural areas, which has reached hundreds of thousands.
- "As soon as we legalize (cannabis) (...) control could prove difficult,” Ibrahim stated on Saturday, March 18, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. "I am not saying that I have a hardline view on the matter, but I have proposed we open this for discussion and look into the implications.”
Irish Deputy Prime Minister Addresses Cannabis Normalization
- Ireland Deputy Prime Minister Micheál Martin believes legal cannabis could send the message that drug-taking is acceptable. He advocates for prevention and is concerned about the "habitual" use of drugs by young people.
- Medical personnel have warned Martin that potent cannabis products may contribute to schizophrenia, especially if used early in his teenage years.
- “I’d be very worried if you legalize it. You create a kind of idea that it's fine,” Martin said. “But I don't think we should criminalize people either; there's a difference between decriminalization, which I'm in favor of, and making everything legal, but I'm open to the argument.”
Photo by Duangphorn Wiriya on Unsplash.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: CannabisGovernmentNewsRegulationsLegalTop StoriesMarketsCannabis In GuamCannabis in IrelandCannabis in Malaysia
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.