Cannabis Infused Beverage Brand Drippy Teams Up With UnderCurrent Entertainment

Drippy Enterprises announced a strategic alliance and investment from UnderCurrent Entertainment.

With offices in both California and New York, UnderCurrent Entertainment serves as a dynamic company that has ventures in talent management, influencer marketing, and music label services. Their talent roster amasses over 400 million followers, with their artists generating over 250 million music streams.

"We're excited to partner with Drippy as an innovator in the canna-beverage industry," stated Aaron Hoffman, co-founder of UnderCurrent. "We know that the world they are building around the product will lead to being a force in the space, and we look forward to getting creative with how UnderCurrent can bring value from our company and talent roster."

Drippy has introduced a beverage product line in the California cannabis market. According to the company it stands out as the first and only cannabis-infused soda to seamlessly combine THC and CBN. The fast-acting formulation not only hits much faster than the traditional edible, but the team has mastered the technique of masking the cannabis emulsion taste that is found in most beverages and edibles in the market.

Drippy's sodas are now available for purchase at select cannabis retail locations throughout California. Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

Photo: Courtesy of Drippy Enterprises