Kushfly Now Providing Hemp, Delta THC, And CBD Shipping Throughout The USA

Kushfly launched its new service providing legal hemp, Delta THC, and CBD product shipping services throughout the United States.

"We believe in the healing power of the cannabis plant and provide the best legal hemp, Delta THC, and CBD products at the most affordable prices for the welfare of our customers," stated John Susman from the Kushfly family. "We continue to grow with an implacable passion and our new products to keep the highest quality and safety standards."

Kushfly's online shipping service ships domestically across the United States, excluding states that do not recognize Delta 8 as a legal substance. As of January 2023, they ship to the following states:

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

New Website

Kushfly also launched its new website, which provides legal hemp, Delta THC, and CBD products.

From quality industrial hemp to chewy CBD gummies, and disposable CBD vape pens to blunts and pre-rolls, there are numerous options for customers. Kushfly accepts online credit or debit cards as payment.

There's always consistent communication with Kushfly's customer service support team. Whether you want to call, text, email, or chat with them live, their team responds professionally and quickly.

They provide two shipping options for customers. First class shipping can take anywhere from 3-7 business days. Priority shipping can take anywhere from 2-5 business days. It is also important to note that priority shipping is required for orders over 1 pound.

