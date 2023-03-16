HEXO's Q2 2023 Financial Report Shows First-Ever Positive Net Income

HEXO Corp. HEXO, a leading cannabis company, reported its financial results ate Thursday for the second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.

"HEXO held firm to our long-term strategy this quarter and remained focused on our most profitable brands and maintaining fair prices," stated Charlie Bowman, president, and CEO of HEXO in a press release. "While cannabis prices have dropped sharply across the market, it is our view that slashing prices is not a sustainable strategy. We're confident our products will continue to deliver excellent value to customers and shareholders alike."

The company has reduced its SG&A spending by 11% or $1.5 million compared to the previous quarter, reduced its trade accounts receivable by $21 million compared to the first quarter, and paid off $40.7 million in debt. The company's adjusted gross margin has increased to 45% from 40% last quarter, indicating a focus on profitability. The company has launched several new products that have been well received by customers, allowing them to increase the production of popular products.

Highlights

Achieved positive net income for the first time in the company's history.

Adjusted gross margins increased from 40% to 45% while maintaining pricing.

SG&A and operating expenses continued to decrease.

Generated $5.3M in cash from operations.

$40.7M convertible debenture paid off during the period

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash.