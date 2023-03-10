Haymarket Media Acquires The American Journal Of Endocannabinoid Medicine

Haymarket Media, Inc. has acquired the American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine. Haymarket is making an additional investment in AJEM to increase its engagement with healthcare professionals and fulfill its mission to educate and inform the medical community on cannabinoid-based therapy.

Physicians are not trained in the endocannabinoid system in medical school. Yet, they are increasingly tasked with caring for patients using cannabinoid-based medicine—often in conjunction with other pharmaceuticals. AJEM fills this knowledge gap and provides the medical community widespread access to quality, trusted, peer-reviewed content.

“It was important for us to find the right partner to continue AJEM’s journey,” stated Ken Watkins, brand director of AJEM. “Haymarket’s healthcare presence allows us to broaden our reach and offer content to physicians in a way that is familiar to them, and in a language that they speak—the language of science. We are committed to publishing the latest peer-reviewed research and medical education on the endocannabinoid system as a therapeutic target,” concluded Watkins, who founded and launched AJEM in 2019.

“Adding a peer-reviewed medical cannabis journal to our portfolio reinforces our commitment to educating physicians and positions Haymarket for leadership in this emerging therapeutic area,” stated Lee Maniscalco, CEO of Haymarket Media.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by geralt and lindsayfox on Pixabay