Lifeist's CannMart Launches New Platform To Expand Wholesale Distribution Of Hamilton Devices

Lifeist Wellness Inc. NXTTF LFST M announced that its Canadian cannabis business continues to push forward with wholesale distribution efforts for its exclusive partnership with Hamilton Devices through the launch of a business-to-business portal for accepting wholesale orders.

The new B2B portal is being launched based on the initial success CannMart Inc. has demonstrated since becoming the exclusive Canadian distribution partner for Hamilton Devices last fall. Leveraging its existing wholesale distribution channel, this portal makes these products available to a wider range of customers, including head shops, vape and smoke shops, convenience stores including gas stations, and other retailers that sell cannabis accessories. By focusing promotions and client-building through these on-trade opportunities, the company expects to broaden opportunities for expanding Hamilton Devices across Canada beyond the 3,700 cannabis specific stores. The on-trade network of retailers capable of selling cannabis accessories exceeds 10,000 across Canada.

“The new platform is an easy to access portal for accepting wholesale orders for Hamilton Devices and opens a world of opportunities for us across the provinces, allowing us to manage sales through all trade channels that allow for cannabis accessory sales,” stated Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart. “We’re leveraging our already established processes and channels, so we can execute this marketplace with low overhead, allowing for greater margins and overall revenue from the partnership. On top of the growing sales in our current verticals that we are already seeing in the first quarter of 2023, we expect this expansion into exciting new verticals to provide additional growth over the coming quarters.”

Photo by Thiago Patriota on Unsplash