Berner's Cookies Teams Up With Erykah Badu To Launch Cannabis Line That Will 'Elevate Women In The Space'

International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies unveiled “That Badu,” the first product line from its new partnership with Apple Trees, a cannabis company established by Erykah Badu. “That Badu,” a line of cannabis products designed with the wellness of women in mind, will be available on March 8—International Women's Day—followed by a second wave of items to release on May 14, just in time for Mother’s Day.

“This collaboration with Erykah felt right and necessary for so many reasons. I was raised by my mother who was a powerful woman and I was mentored in the cannabis space by a powerful woman, so I think it’s extremely important for more women to be in the industry,” stated Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies. “What Erykah represents is extremely unique and I believe it will elevate women in the space drastically. Plus, she is such a vibe and pleasure to work with, we took our time on this project and I’m beyond impressed with how hands-on she has been with everything.”

The initial product line release on March 8 will feature Badu’s first cannabis cultivar, a cross of Lemonchello and Jet Fuel Gelato, offered in eighths and pre-rolls. Named after the line, the “That Badu” cultivar will be available to both leisure and medicinal customers across California’s Cookies and Lemonnade stores. Additional products–including Badu x Cookies SF apparel, topical creams, edibles and a non-psychoactive mushroom tea–are planned to arrive on the Cookies CBD and Badu World Market websites for purchase on May 14.

According to Badu, the cultivar has a scent of candied citrus and champagne, tastes like "melon and lemon drops," and provides women a "soft euphoric high." For the pre-rolls, the rose-scented rolling paper was developed in collaboration with Vibes as a symbol of appreciation and admiration for all women. “Instead of giving Mom a dozen roses for Mother's Day, give her a bouquet fragrant, rose-wrapped pre-rolls,” suggested Badu.

Badu’s vision was realized through every step of the process. From the research, to testing and packaging design process for the full suite of products, which include a porcelain tray for rolling joints and a bong shaped like a vase, that she dubbed the “Woman Vessel,” designed and created by potter Roberto Lugo. The blue-and-white motif, which places the cannabis leaf at the center of the botanical design, evokes ancient Chinese Qinghua ceramics and nods to Badu's appreciation for the earthenware's associations with harmony and balance.

After the debut, Berner and Badu hope to have the entire “That Badu” collection in every Cookies location worldwide.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by geralt and lindsayfox on Pixabay