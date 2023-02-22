StateHouse Enters Cultivation Partnership With Refined Genetics

StateHouse Holdings Inc. STHZF STHZ has entered into cultivation partnership with Refined Genetics LLC.

"The relationship between grower and breeder should be strongly symbiotic and built on mutual benefit, trust and collaboration," stated Travis Higginbotham, VP of cultivation at StateHouse. "Refined Genetics is unique because its partnerships reflect the successful, long-lived breeder-grower relationships found throughout horticulture. We believe this proven and traditional approach will enable both companies to confidently forge ahead together in this ever-evolving market."

The process of enriching and controlling flower quality through effective and efficient methods will begin at Refined Genetics' nursery in California. StateHouse and Refined Genetics will conduct quarterly performance trials before selecting promising, new genetics to participate in the company's genetics trialing program. The program will ramp stock of these genetics alongside a commercial-scale flower crop. Once harvested, greenhouse crop performance and finished flower will be evaluated by StateHouse's sales and marketing teams. StateHouse will then select and self-propagate the highest-performing genetics while honoring a royalty on every plant harvested.

"Continued innovation in genetics is pivotal to the advancement of the cannabis industry," stated Elan Goldbart, CEO of Refined Genetics. "Through this partnership, we have the privilege of working alongside a high-performing cannabis enterprise that is equally committed to exploring new ways in which cultivation and finished quality can be enhanced, resulting in better product consistency and yield predictability."

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash