A Cannabis Company Sued By Its Former CEO Sets The Record Straight After False Claims Circulate

Bright Green Corporation BGXX is clapping back at statements made by its former CEO, John Fikany.

The Stockwells — specifically Bright Green director Lynn Stockwell — reportedly approached Fikany to return as CEO.

Bright Green refuted this.

Fikany has filed a lawsuit against Bright Green, alleging fraud.

Bright Green insists it remains fully compliant with its Nasdaq listing and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting before and after the listing. "There have been no allegations of securities fraud," the company stated.

The company "remains focused on the execution of its strategy, including processing the first applications following the announcement of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (“USCIS”) EB-5 program (...), and remains focused on concluding the DEA registration process, an important milestone for the Company."

