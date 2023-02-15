Eagle Protect Warns Cannabis Industry Of Glove Contamination Threat

Eagle Protect, a specialist supplier of disposable gloves and PPE, is warning cannabis cultivators and processors about the potential risk of microbial cross-contamination from gloves, which may lead to costly product recalls and even threaten the health and safety of cannabis consumers, particularly those who are immunocompromised.

The culmination of Eagle Protect’s five-year study on the risk of glove contamination included findings from the independent testing of the interior and exterior glove surfaces of 26 different brands. The testing and analysis revealed fecal indicators on up to 50% of gloves, potentially harmful yeast species, and distinct genera of fungi including Penicillium, Cladosporium and Aspergillus - all capable of causing cross-contamination in cannabis-related supply chains.

The FDA previously identified inadequate glove manufacturing process controls, leading to gloves contaminated with Aspergillus sp. and Fusarium sp. and recalled from the market. Investigations have also shown that damp boxed gloves can be contaminated with Aspergillus species. Eagle’s recent research findings give reason for concern, especially when combined with previous FDA recalls related to the presence of Aspergillus and Fusarium species and deaths caused by severe cutaneous aspergillosis infections. A cannabis-related recall due to gloves contaminated by ortho-phenylphenol fungicide, has also been well documented.

For glove and PPE suppliers, recall prevention and consumer health begins with setting high manufacturing standards and the implementation of in-depth quality control measures. Delta Zero verified Eagle gloves have undergone third-party laboratory testing, passing a set of standards that guarantee consistency, safety, and performance. Eagle’s certification includes a five-factor verification process, authenticity of quality raw materials, and the absence of unsafe chemicals, toxins, and microbial contaminants - guaranteeing against fungal, microbial, and pesticide-related contaminants.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash