Sustainably Grown Cannabis Brand, Venterra Farms, Launches With Eco-Friendly Pot Products

California cannabis company Farming First, LLC confirmed Wednesday the launch of Venterra Farms, a sustainably grown marijuana brand.

Founded by farmers who have been working the land off the Central Coast of California for five generations, the Venterra Farms is dedicated to producing the highest quality cannabis products while also being mindful of the environment.

The company’s proprietary “hybrid farming” approach combines the best of indoor growing technology with the sustainability and cost efficiency of sun-grown outdoor cultivation. The result is an enhanced version of premium ‘light-dep’ cannabis.

“We are excited to bring our passion for farming and commitment to sustainability to the cannabis industry with our first consumer brand, Venterra Farms,” stated Jered Micheli, director of agriculture at Farming First. “Venterra Farms is rooted in the belief that cannabis should be grown with care and attention. Our unique approach is about more than just producing high-quality cannabis. It’s about creating a better future for the local environment and future generations.”

Venterra Farms' product line includes a range of cannabis strains with high terpene expression and a full spectrum of cannabinoids, each carefully selected and grown to provide the perfect combination of aroma, taste and effects.

Initial product offerings include jarred flower, pre-rolls and vape pens in the following strains: Wedding Cake, Peanut Butter Breath, Lemon Cherry Gelato, and Apples & Bananas. There will also be full spectrum gummies, crafted with a combination of Indica and Sativa hybrid strains containing a full spectrum of cannabinoids such as CBN and CBG in each gummy. Available in four bold fruit flavors with 5mg THC per gummy.

Giving Back To The Community

In addition to using sustainable farming practices, Venterra Farms is deeply committed to giving back to the community and will donate a portion of its profits to organizations that support sustainable farming and environmental conservation.

The habitat plan for the company includes incorporating setbacks from native waterways to protect water quality, designated areas for preserving and restoring native grasses and plants, and the protection of a rare black walnut tree. Additionally, the use of solar power and upcycled water demonstrate the company's commitment to reducing their environmental impact and promoting conservation.

Venterra Farms is now available at select dispensaries throughout California.

Photo: Courtesy of Kindel Media on Pexles