Protect Cannabis Workers With This Safety Program At No Cost Through Federal Agency

NIOSH, the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, a sub-agency of the Centers for Disease Control, is offering free health hazard evaluations (HHE) for all cannabis processing facilities to prevent accidents, reported Leafly.

NIOSH works directly with each company, James Couch, chief of NIOSH’s Hazard Evaluations and Technical Assistance Branch told journalist Dave Howard.

“Other folks in the industry can kind of take those guidelines and apply it to their own workplace," he added.

The agency receives between three and four HHE requests from cannabis facilities per year. Couch expects to receive more requests in the future as the industry matures.

Cannabis operators, employees, and unions can email HHERequestHelp@cdc.gov for more information about the program.