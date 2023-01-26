CBD: A 'Miracle' For Your Skincare Routine? EveryFace Inks Partnership With QVC

In New York, CBD skincare line Doctor Milagros is partnering with video commerce giant QVC.

Through this partnership, founder Milagros Hernandez seeks to bring her EveryFace Skincare Line to a broader audience.

"When I started this company from my house in Queens, I had big dreams, and QVC was one of them," she said. "I know QVC will help us reach a much larger audience and we're thrilled to be working with them."

CBD A “Miracle” For All Skins Types

Milagros shifted the company’s name from Branded TEScosmetics to her name (Milagros means "miracle" in Spanish).

"CBD is totally natural and works with the pH of all skin types, so it can feel like a miracle for every face," she claims.

Milagros products use 100% organic ingredients and are not tested on animals (they're Leaping Bunny certified). Moreover, the EveryFace series includes a scrub, serum, and cream loaded with CBD.

Milagros, a breast cancer survivor, is also calling attention to the toxins that are used in cosmetics and advocates for stronger regulations in skin-care products.

Photo: Courtesy Of Content Pixie On Unsplash