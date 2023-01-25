Looking To Buy Cannabis Online? Boston's First Weed Delivery Platform Is Open For Business

Zyp Run, the first cannabis delivery operator to launch in Boston, will begin its operations this week.

"I'm proud to see this day come to fruition. Without the love and support of people from all walks of life across the city of Boston, none of this would have been possible," said Zyp Run Gabe Vieira, CEO and co-founder.

Speedy Cannabis Delivery

Zyp Run, formerly spelled Zip Run, created its own proprietary e-commerce platform providing a seamless experience for consumers to order products directly from Zyp Run's website for speedy cannabis delivery within the Greater Boston area, per a press release.

Bringing Purpose To Cannabis Through Social Equity

The four co-founders are a young, diverse team of entrepreneurs, developers, and business leaders who share a vision for bringing purpose to cannabis and giving back to the community: chief growth officer Elis Omoroghomwan; chief technology officer Michael Gordon; COO Christian Nicholson and Vieira, who grew up in the Dorchester and hold Zyp Run's social equity membership.

"Boston has the opportunity to demonstrate what true social equity looks like. Inner city kids can succeed if given the chance and resources to do so," said Elis Omoroghomwan.

Recent Milestones

In terms of capital, the cannabis delivery platform has raised to date $2.6 million for its seed round led by Satori Investment Partners and Mollitiam Capital.

Photo: Courtesy Of Zyp Run