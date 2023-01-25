springbig Launches New Integration With KORONA POS

springbig SBIG introduced a new integration with KORONA POS, a cloud point-of-sale solution for small business to enterprises, from software vendor COMBASE.

KORONA POS and springbig’s bidirectional integration will allow merchants to apply and award loyalty offerings directly from KORONA POS at checkout. Merchants will also be able to enroll new members into the loyalty program from either the POS or one of springbig's many enrollment tools. The company’s marketing platform seamlessly integrates with KORONA POS to provide marketing segmentation based on sales data. This allows targeted and strategic campaigns to drive business and reach consumers in a personalized way.

The POS platform offers a variety of integrations, including streamlined advanced inventory and data reporting, to meet the needs of business owners from a wide range of industries. KORONA POS also helps businesses stay in compliance through its Metrc-integrated track and trace system.

“KORONA POS is a distinctive and dynamic platform that has helped a variety of businesses, ranging from amusement parks to vape shops,” stated Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “Launching this integration with KORONA POS will benefit merchants and customers alike. Merchants can build smarter, more innovative campaigns to reach consumers and elevate their business, while providing a better shopping experience and a more welcoming marketplace for consumers.”

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by geralt and lindsayfox on Pixabay

