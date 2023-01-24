Fyllo Introduces A Must Have Interest-Based Contextual Targeting Solution For Advertisers

Fyllo, a platform providing data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions, launched Hypertail PMP, a solution that helps advertisers contextually reach their target audiences through the set of websites essential to their passions and lifestyles. Hypertail PMP uncovers the advantage of long-tail media leveraging the power of natural language processing and semantic targeting to determine the most compelling ad inventory for reaching consumers engaged with relevant content.

"We built Hypertail PMP to connect brands with passionate consumers on "long-tail" sites who are likely just as, if not more engaged than they would be on aggregated news sites going for mass appeal," Chad Bronstein, Fyllo CEO told Benzinga. "The advantage to advertisers is obvious: you get to reach the most relevant consumers with greater efficiency. And with efficiency being a top priority in 2023, Hypertail PMP will be a valuable tool for brands of all sizes and industries."

By identifying long-tail sites where a brand’s most passionate consumers are frequenting, Hypertail PMP brings the efficient and targeted opportunities for performance to any programmatic marketer, yet it is particularly well-suited for advertisers promoting niche products/services where consumers are less likely to be engaging with mainstream publications.

The power of Hypertail PMP lies in its ability to supplement existing targeting efforts by using natural language processing to identify the exact places where a target audience is consuming specific content with a higher level of affinity, uncovering opportunities for brands to break through the clutter and competition on “mainstream” websites and publications by targeting high-value, long tail media. In other words, Hypertail PMP delivers options to reach audiences cost-effectively–in places competitors most likely haven’t found–all while maximizing results.

Brands deploying programmatic campaigns on desktop, mobile and tablet across any display or video format can activate Hypertail PMP across more than 100 DSPs globally.

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

Related News

Exclusive: Fyllo Rolls Out Interactive Retail Media Network For Cannabis, Columbia Care First To Use It