Wana Brands Teams Up With TerrAscend To Bring Its Edibles To New Jersey And To Expand Its Existing Line-Up In Maryland

TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF TER announced a multi-year agreement with Wana Brands to introduce Wana's products at The Apothecarium retail stores and additional third-party retailers in New Jersey. The agreement will also transfer to TerrAscend, the manufacturing and sales of Wana's existing portfolio of products in Maryland.

Pursuant to the agreement, TerrAscend will serve as the exclusive sole manufacturer, supplier, and commercial partner for Wana's products in New Jersey. The new relationship in Maryland will also bring some of Wana's SKUs such as its fast-acting "Quick" and health and wellness line "Optimals," to Maryland.

"This partnership is a substantial addition to our retail and wholesale operations in New Jersey, one of the most robust cannabis markets on the East Coast," stated Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend. "Edibles are among the industry's fastest growing consumer categories, as well as one of the strongest entry points for new cannabis consumers. We also look forward to building on the amazing presence Wana has cultivated in Maryland by adding new SKUs for their patient base in the state."

Wana products come in a wide range of flavors, CBD/THC/minor cannabinoid ratios, as well as different dosages, onset times and duration of effects. Over the next few months, Wana products will become available to patients and consumers at The Apothecarium dispensaries in Lodi, Maplewood and Phillipsburg, as well as third-party locations. In New Jersey, The Apothecarium is also home to Kind Tree and Gage, TerrAscend's in-house flower and vape brands, and the cannabis lifestyle brand, Cookies.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by geralt and lindsayfox on Pixabay

Related News

JW Asset Management Lowers TerrAscend Holdings

TerrAscend Significantly Reduces Debt By Amending Pennsylvania Credit Agreement