Lifeist's CannMart Launches Multi-Pack Formats Across Several Cannabis Concentrate Categories In Ontario

CannMart Inc. a wholly owned Canadian cannabis business unit of Lifeist Wellness Inc. NXTTF LFST M, has leveraged market research and consumer insights to introduce several higher margin multi-pack offerings in Ontario through the Ontario Cannabis Store.

CannMart made its multi-pack entrance into Ontario with the Roilty Shatter Pack: Catacomb Kush 0.5g & The Mountain Kush 0.5g.

Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart stated, “Roilty’s growth in the Ontario market has been driven not only by our quality products, but the province’s willingness to list innovative offerings that appeal directly to consumer demands. We’ve been able to penetrate a highly competitive market in a short time and prove to retail customers that the Roilty brand of products are worth carrying, and one that consumers want to buy. By effectively leveraging our manufacturing capacity and increasingly popular brand, and combining multiple products into a single offering, we expect to expand both gross and operating margins for CannMart, accelerating our pathway to profitability.”

As momentum grows on this format, the OCS has decided to list a second shatter multi-pack, Roilty Shatter Pack: The Mountain Kush 0.5g & Purple Dream. The new offering will be available in April 2023 via the OCS’s flow-through channel, which allows retailers to purchase products not listed on the OCS website for consumers, to further curate and differentiate their stores’ product offerings.

Additionally, the OCS has listed three general list Roilty multi-packs SKUs in the live resin, diamonds, and vape cart categories. The three new SKUs are: Roilty Live Resin 2-pack of Priest's Punch & Roil Purple Berry, Roilty Diamonds & Sauce 2-pack of Terpy Treasures & Roil Rubies and Roilty Vape Carts: Hawaiian Thunder Queen & Imperial Peach.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

