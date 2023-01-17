PAX Launching Social Impact Program 'To Benefit The Broader Cannabis Community'

PAX, a global cannabis brand, announced the launch of PEACE BY PAX, a new program to continue and expand the company’s efforts to drive meaningful social impact.

“PAX is mission-driven at our core, so we’re thrilled to be launching PEACE BY PAX in support of the critical work we’re already doing to benefit the broader cannabis community,” stated Steven Jung, COO of PAX and Army veteran. “We see these efforts as a business and moral imperative, to build a sustainable industry that is inclusive and creates equitable opportunity.”

The company is working to destigmatize, legalize, and create equitable access to opportunity through cannabis. This includes partnerships with, and support of, the Cannabis Media Council, to normalize cannabis use across generations; the Marijuana Policy Project, a leading advocacy organization working to change cannabis laws; the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform; Our Academy, an accelerator for social equity applicants; and more.

PAX works with organizations including Weed for Warriors, Veterans Alliance for Holistic Alternatives, This is Jane Project, Operation Evac, ReCompass, California NORML and others, to ensure patient access to cannabis and facilitate compassion efforts.

The company will be launching a PEACE BY PAX cause-based cannabis pod for PAX Era, which will roll out across California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Canada and other key markets in 2023, with 100% of proceeds directly benefiting the brand’s social impact work. To celebrate the new platform, which launched in conjunction with PAX’s recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day honoring national service, the brand will be hosting a Day of Peace, providing compassionate cannabis donations to the San Francisco Bay Area patient community on January 19, 2023.

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

