Minnesota Gets Its First Cannabis Beverage Distribution Center: Cann And 5 Other Brands Sign Onto The Partnership

Minnesota got its first cannabis fulfillment and co-packing house and distribution center exclusively for hemp-derived beverages dubbed Chill State Collective. Fair State Brewing Cooperative confirmed the launching Tuesday, naming the center after its marijuana beverage line.

Chill State Collective now offers co-packing, storing, distribution and endorsement to assist other top-tier cannabeverage brands in The North Star State.

The move makes a new model for cannabeverage distribution in the state. Cannabeverage distribution involves different vendors, stores, licenses and rules than beer distribution. In addition to Chill State's own hemp-derived THC beverage, six quality beverage brands signed onto the cooperative partnership with Chill State Collective, including Happi, Plift, Bent Paddle, FIND WUNDER, Offfield and celebrity-backed Cann. The like-minded partners are all committed to the philosophy and goal of making Minnesota's emerging cannabis market a success.

"We are bringing experienced operators and strategic thinkers together in a new beverage segment, which is really unique," stated Chill State Collective principal and program director Rob Shellman. "We have the best of the best and are dedicated to running this business in a mission-driven and responsible way for Minnesota. We're aiming to encourage safe cannabis discovery through exceptional quality."

The launch comes around six months after Minnesota's legalization of THC edibles and infused beverage purchases in July 2022. Since then, many craft breweries and brands have launched cannabis beverages. Cannabeverages are currently available for purchase at various stores, bars and restaurants to anyone 21 and older throughout the state.

Along with the launch of the cannabis beverage distribution center, Chill State is launching its second cannabis beverage: Pineapple Express. The original Chill State beverage includes King Louis and Grapefruit Kush terpene flavors. Chill State's cannabis beverages are recognizable for highlighting flavors from terpenes, which are hyper-potent plant-derived aroma compounds. Both beverages are light and refreshing with zero calories, added sugar, or artificial sweeteners.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson via Unsplash