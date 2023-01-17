New Critical Software Solution For Seed-To-Sale Cannabis Operators Is Here! Thanks To Dutchie And Trym

Cannabis tech company Dutchie has partnered with marijuana cultivation software provider Trym. The two companies confirmed on Tuesday the integration that will offer advanced functionality to vertically integrated businesses.

Recent price compression across many major cannabis markets has led cannabis operators to focus on optimizing yields and reducing cultivation operational expenses. The Trym and Dutchie partnership allows operators to streamline operations by leveraging cultivation management and precision agriculture functionality of Trym alongside the processing, distribution, and retail functionality of Dutchie POS.

"Dutchie works to solve the biggest problems facing the cannabis industry. As it relates to vertical operators, success starts in cultivation," stated Jon Bond, director of partnerships at Dutchie. "Our partnership with Trym combines our expertise in cannabis retail technology with Trym's best-in-class cultivation software, providing a critical solution from seed to sale that will bring massive benefits to our customers."

The new collaboration enables operators to access a suite of software features, as well as integrated hardware solutions such as:

Team management and customizable task workflows

Crop steering module and wireless sensor platform

Bluetooth scale enabled mobile harvesting

Intuitive and compliant retail capabilities including in-person delivery

Advanced inventory management

Integrated payments

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Usplash