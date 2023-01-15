California Cannabis Nursery Adopts Blockchain Technology To Certify Clones With Batch Certificates

In an effort to innovate and improve its products, the Mendocino Clone Company (MCC) is joining the EMTRI Project, a decentralized cannabis supply chain community.

"We believe that by joining the EMTRI decentralized community, we can provide an additional level of transparency and trust for our customers,” said Jed Davis, CEO of MCC.

What happened: By incorporating EMTRI's Global Compliance Applications' blockchain-based solution, MCC seeks to lead nursery members within the ecosystem to certify the authenticity, genetics and batch of each of its mother plants and clones for the 2023 season and beyond.

This movement allows MCC to document the beginning stages of a cannabis plant's journey to becoming a premium product for consumers based on the gram weight it flowers.

The program provides each mother plant and its offspring, known as clones, a "Batch Certificate" - a term coined by EMTRI founding member Eric Kennedy. The certificate, a self-generated smart contract placed on each batch of clones, provides the clone with its own unique identity block, created by the nursery and linked to the blockchain.

Producing Top-quality Cannabis Thanks To Web3 Technology

Verifying the authenticity of their clones as well as their genetic lineage through this innovative method, licensed cultivators who purchase cannabis clones from MCC will automatically qualify to unlock EMTRI Token rewards and receive a higher rate for participating in the blockchain project as “truth-tellers.”

"We are excited to be at the forefront of the cannabis industry becoming the first in the United States to adopt this cutting-edge technology in this manner," said Scott Zarnes, co-founder of EMTRI Corp and longtime cultivator. "We believe that it has the potential to revolutionize the way that the industry operates and we are proud to be leading the charge."

EMTRI Tokens can be swapped for US Digital Coin by accessing the Uniswap Decentralized Exchange (DEX) resulting in a passive income inside the DeFi global systems.

Starting in February, the first round of Batch Certificate Clones will be made available with a feature release of MCC’s anticipated “Lemond Lung Slapper,” a first-generation seed genetic from breeding partner Mendocino Seed Company.

Photo: Courtesy Of Ryan Lange On Unsplash