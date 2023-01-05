New Study Analyzes Effect Of THC On Hippocampus, Raises Concerns About Teen Consumption

Researchers from the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry analyzed the dorsal and ventral regions of the brain following THC exposure in rats and concluded that it may induce long-lasting memory impairment and increased anxiety levels. Using a rodent model, scientists identified various abnormalities in each brain region.

The study discovered several key molecular and neuronal anomalies in certain regions of the hippocampus that could be the cause of cognitive and emotional side effects.

“Following the legalization of cannabis, there is evidence of a reduction in perceived risks associated with cannabis use. There is a need to expand knowledge on the potential negative consequences of cannabis exposure during adolescence and this study addresses some of those gaps,” said Marta De Felice, lead study author and BrainsCAN postdoctoral researcher who stressed the need for crucial scientific evidence to inform public health policy.

The study, published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology, raises the alarm regarding teenage cannabis consumption.

“Adolescents consuming cannabis may not be thinking of the negative long-term impacts. Our findings suggest adolescent cannabis use may affect cognitive and emotional functions through different brain pathways,” said Steven Laviolette, senior co-author study and professor of anatomy, cell biology and psychiatry at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry. “The detailed anatomical findings of the study give us a chance to use more targeted interventions that might reverse the long-lasting impairments and symptoms following cannabis exposure during adolescence.”

The study is in line with the CDC's warnings that “using marijuana before age 18 may affect how the brain builds connections for functions like attention, memory, and learning. Marijuana’s effects on attention, memory, and learning may last a long time or even be permanent, but more research is needed to fully understand these effects.”

Another study published by The Journal of the American Medical Association claims that marijuana use is connected with increased risks of suicidal attempts.

“The science and data are all there. For example, here in Colorado marijuana is the most prevalent substance found in completed teen suicide,” says Dr. Ken Finn, a Pain Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs with more than 33 years of experience in the medical field. He added that just before and after the cannabis legalization in Colorado, there was a spike in teenagers going to the emergency room, reported Colorado Springs-Pueblo KKTV. “70% of which had psychiatric issues like suicidal ideation and behavior, panic attack, depression.”

