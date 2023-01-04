From The Earth Launches Cannabis Delivery In Independence, Raytown

From The Earth announced the roll out of their comprehensive delivery platform. Already available at their Independence and Raytown dispensaries for qualified medical marijuana patients, online delivery is expected to launch at their three Kansas City locations in early 2023.

Recreational, or adult-use cannabis, will be available via delivery for anyone over the age of 21 with a valid state-issued ID once the state of Missouri permits it. While no date has been announced yet, this is expected to take place around February or March 2023.

"With our commitment to fair and equitable access to cannabis, rolling out a comprehensive delivery program was a clear step in the right direction. We believe anyone should be able to access marijuana delivery, especially during inclement weather conditions or when someone is unable to come into one of our dispensaries for whatever reason," stated Carolyn Richmond, owner of From The Earth.

From The Earth joins a short list of Missouri cannabis companies approved by the state to provide customers delivery straight to their door. To ensure customers' privacy and delivery drivers' safety is protected at all times, their fleet utilizes vans that are discrete and secure using top-of-the-line security and surveillance equipment.

Specific store hours for From The Earth Independence and Raytown dispensaries are:

Delivery Hours: 11 AM to 8 PM, Monday through Saturday, and 11 PM to 6 PM on Sundays.

In-Store Hours: 9 AM to 9 PM, Monday through Saturday, and 10 PM to 7 PM on Sundays.

Photo: Courtesy of From The Earth