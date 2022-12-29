This Cannabis Company's Shares Skyrocketed On $250K Financing

High Fusion Inc. SPLIF FUZN announced on December 28th, that it has successfully completed two investments in the aggregate amount of approximately $250,000.

The first investment of $100,000 represents a purchase of 1.35 million multiple voting shares of the company at a price of $.10 per share based on the price of the listed subordinate voting shares as determined by policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The second investment represents a contribution of $150,000 of inventory to Downwind 27 Inc. (the licensed entity controlled by the company). The second investment was made in exchange for an unsecured note payable which will be settled with the issuance of approximately 2.03 million multiple voting shares of the company at a price of $.10 per share based on the price of the listed subordinate voting shares as determined by policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

"We are pleased that a group of new investors have agreed to support the company by way of completing these investments," stated John Durfy, CEO of High Fusion "We further expect to announce a strategic agreement in the near term."

Price Action

High Fusion shares closed Wednesday market session 170.27% higher at $0.01.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash