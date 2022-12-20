Need A Holiday Survival Guide? Michigan's JARS Cannabis Is Raffling Off Up To $1M In Giveaways

JARS Cannabis, a privately held, multi-state operating cannabis brand and retailer headquartered in Troy, Michigan, announced the launch of its upcoming “Holiday Survival Guide” campaign, running from December 21 through January 1.

What's It All About?

To help customers navigate the holiday season, JARS is offering over $1 million in giveaways and will be raffling off a variety of luxury prizes over the course of 12 days to shoppers, including cash, gift cards, gaming console bundles, a full spectrum of Apple devices and high-tech smart home and cannabis gadgets, a ‘DIY’ trip package, a Rolex, and a brand-new 2022 Chevy Malibu LS.

“JARS Cannabis is here to help you survive the holidays – without breaking the bank.” “From $1M in giveaways to 50% off premium brands, we’re making it easy for customers to stay in high spirits all season long,” JARS COO, Raymond Abro said.

Image by JARS Cannabis

In addition, JARS Michigan is partnering with premium cannabis vendors such as Kiva’s Lost Farms, Dixie, Church, HYPE, 1906, Wyld, Wynk, Fatty’s Pre-Rolls, Breeze Canna, MKX, Element Extractions, Choice, and Glorious Cannabis Co. to offer product freebies and 50% off brand promotions.

Michigan residents can head over to any one of JARS’ 15 locations across the state to start saving and receiving free marijuana products.

Also, customers will also be able to earn unlimited entries towards JARS’ daily raffle, "in addition to earning entry into the raffle’s final day for a chance to win a 2022 Chevrolet [General Motors Co. GM] car," per a Jars news release.

Daily raffle winners will be notified the following morning and prizes will be distributed beginning January 2. Click HERE to learn more about JARS’ Holiday Survival Guide.

Photo: Courtesy Of Julia Morales On Unsplash