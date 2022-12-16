MMJ's THC-CBD Drug Ready For MS And Huntington's Disease Clinical Trials, Awaiting DEA And FDA Final Approvals

MMJ BioPharma Labs, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation and MMJ International Holdings in collaboration with a specialty pharmaceutical soft gelatin manufacturing company, has completed manufacturing of its THC, CBD capsule medicine formulated on compounds found in the cannabis plant. The company will investigate its novel pharmaceutical in clinical trials to prove safety, efficacy and treatment for multiple sclerosis and Huntington's disease patients.

Duane Boise, president of MMJ stated "Among MMJ's lead therapeutics are MMJ-001 and MMJ-002, both of which are based on a liquid formulation of highly purified natural plant extracts of CBD and THC, as well as other ingredients".

MMJ-001 is being developed as a treatment for spasticity (muscle stiffness) in MS. MMJ-002 is an investigational treatment for Huntington's-associated chorea (a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary jerking movements). MMJ-002 has been awarded a FDA orphan drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"MMJ's clinical trials will prove patient dosing, safety, and efficacy data to the FDA to demonstrate that cannabis can treat essential tremors, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary shaking," continued Duane Boise.

MMJ recently was given DEA clearance to bring cannabis-based products into the U.S., a process that required the cooperation of multiple governmental agencies, including Health Canada, the FDA and the DEA.

The company has also reached other milestones recently, including the DEA-approval for a schedule 1 cannabis analytical lab and is awaiting final DEA approval for its API Bulk Manufacturing Registration to grow cannabis plants.

Photo: Courtesy of MMJ International Holdings

