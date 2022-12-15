AFC Gamma Declares Q4 Dividends

AFC Gamma, Inc. AFCG announced its dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2022.

The board of directors of AFC Gamma declared a quarterly dividend of $0.56 for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on January 13, 2023 to the common stockholders of record on December 31, 2022. The December quarterly dividend represents a 12% year-over-year dividend increase.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma is an institutional lender that provides a range of lending solutions primarily to established operators in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma primarily originates, structures and underwrites senior secured loans and other types of financing to operators in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult-use cannabis. AFC Gamma’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

