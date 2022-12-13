Sunderstorm's KANHA Launches 2:1 CBG Harmony Gummies

KANHA launched CBG "Harmony" gummies.

Each package of CBG Harmony contains 10 gummies in a 2:1 ratio, with 20mg of CBG and 10mg of THC in each piece with acai blueberry flavor. CBG Harmony is exclusively available in California.

Cannabigerol (CBG), widely described as the "mother cannabinoid" and the stem cell equivalent in cannabis, is an acidic compound in young plants that develops into THC, CBD and other major cannabinoids as the plants mature. According to the company in addition to antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, CBG helps reduce stress and promote calm by increasing key neurotransmitter levels.

"KANHA embraces the opportunity to offer this rare, exceptional cannabinoid in one of the first truly premium CBG products in the industry," stated Cameron Clarke, co-founder and CEO of Sunderstorm, KANHA's parent company. "Cannabinoids are only as good as the products that deliver them, and we made sure CBG Harmony delivers the very best with an industry-leading 200mg of CBG per package."

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Courtesy of Sunderstorm

Related News

Sunderstorm's Kanha Cannabis Gummies Brand Goes Global Through Partnership with Thailand's THCG Group