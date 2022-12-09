Irwin Naturals Completes The Acquisition Of Three Mental Health Clinics

Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA: 97X) completed the acquisition of the assets of Clare Clinic, Inc., d/b/a Florida Mind Health Center.

The company entered into an acquisition agreement dated October 30, 2022 with Clare Clinic, Inc., d/b/a Florida Mind Health Center, which serves clients out of three healthcare clinics in located in Gainesville, Tallahassee and Panama City, Florida.

Klee Irwin, CEO of Irwin Naturals, stated “Our roll-up is quickly gathering momentum. This is the eighth ketamine clinic we are adding to our growing portfolio in Florida and is part of our 17 clinics which we have either acquired or have a definitive agreement to acquire in the near future, in over ten states. Our mission is to make this amazingly effective treatment available and accessible throughout the country and beyond. We continue to add to our bottom line through these highly accretive transactions as we focus on acquiring profitable operations.”

Building a national chain will create some efficiencies and the cost-benefits that come from economies of scale. The incorporation of Irwin Naturals best practices over time will also help drive down operating costs, savings that can be passed on to customers by providing sliding-scale discounts.

Transaction terms

As consideration for the asset purchase, Irwin Naturals will provide sellers cash payments as well as 1.5 million subordinate voting shares upon closing. Furthermore, the transaction includes an additional contingent consideration based on future milestones related to operational and profitability targets to be satisfied in shares.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Kunlanan Yarist and luchschenF via Shutterstock

