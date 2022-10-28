Cannabis Workers Unionize In New Jersey And Northern California

Workers at Santa Rosa-based Flora Terra voted to join Teamsters Local 665. They are the first group of cannabis workers to join the Teamsters under the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act in Northern California.

“Congratulations to our newest members, who stood strong and worked together to make this happen,” said Tony Delorio, Local 665 Principal Officer in a press release Wednesday.

“California agriculture workers have already gotten great wages, strong benefits, and a united voice on the job with a Teamster contract. We don’t expect things to be any different with this company when we begin bargaining,” added Delorio.

“Cannabis generates more revenue in California than any other state in the country,” noted Peter Finn, Teamsters Food Processing Division Director. “We look forward to ensuring that an equitable share of the money generated from this industry goes to those who are most responsible for the success of these companies.”

Seeking ‘Career-Supporting Benefits’

Meanwhile, also in October, workers at the Harmony Foundation store in Secaucus, and Curaleaf’s CRBLF Edgewater dispensary, voted to join the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 360.

“It’s great news for these workers and their families. They carefully considered, and then selected, the career-supporting benefits that come with joining Local 360,” said Hugh Giordano, UFCW Local 360’s director of organizing in a press release.

“Across the cannabis industry, a new generation of workers is discovering that bona fide labor unions play a critical role in properly balancing the needs of employees, communities, and employers,” added Sam Ferraino, Jr., UFCW Local 360 president. “This vote is not just a show of support for the promise of unions to positively impact businesses, families, and communities, it’s also a declaration in support of high operating standards and a diverse and skilled workforce with good working conditions.”

Image By Ilona Szentivanyi.