Cookies To Open Five-Story Retail, Education, Cultural Hub In Heart of Manhattan

New York’s historic Herald Square is poised to grow even livelier as international clothing brand Cookies SF announces the opening of a five-story retail store and the future location of a world-class cannabis career training facility.

“As the first Cookies SF location in New York, the five-story retail storefront located at 958 6th Ave. will offer the brand's highly sought-after apparel and accessories, along with a variety of CBD products crafted from Cookies’ signature cultivars. The company also plans to utilize some of the space as an education hub in partnership with local colleges,” Cookies announced in a press release.

“This is a huge move for Cookies SF and solidifies us as one of the most recognized streetwear brands in the world. This location is iconic for so many reasons,” said Berner, co-founder, and CEO of Cookies SF. “We plan on doing some incredible things in this location and can’t thank our partners enough. We’ve hired some really cool employees and plan on bringing big vibes to the big apple on 10/30.”

Cookies On Herald Square

Centrally located in the heart of New York City, Herald Square is known as a travel hub for millions of New Yorkers and visitors from around the world. The local and tourist hot spot will now host Cookies SF among its myriad of successful commercial enterprises, sitting directly across from Macy’s famous flagship store where its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade extravaganza takes place.

Painted an eye-catching Cookies’ blue, the new Midtown Manhattan location will be home to exclusive Cookies SF clothing in an iconic 1920s-era building.

The first two floors welcome customers to wander and shop for Cookies SF streetwear, with store management occupying the third floor and future plans to host cannabis educational classes on the fourth and fifth floors.

Shaping the next generation of cannabis professionals

Berner joined forces with former NBA star Chris Webber and cannabis investor Jason Wild to create Cookies U, a training program focused on providing resources and creating opportunities within the industry for communities and people who have been negatively impacted by the War on Drugs.

The initiative is the result of a partnership between the Cookies Social Impact Program and the WebberWild Impact Fund.

Cookies U offers free training and education programs for students qualifying under social equity criteria and anticipates partnering with local colleges to build a curriculum aimed at training and shaping the next generation of professionals in the fastest-growing industry in the United States.

When Can You Meet Berner?

To celebrate the grand opening on Sunday, Oct. 30, Cookies SF will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:45 a.m. followed by a meet-and-greet with Berner from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cookies SF in Herald Square will be open seven days a week—10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Photo CC via Wikimedia Commons.