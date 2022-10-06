Exclusive Brands Launches New Gummies Products Specifically For Michigan Market

Michigan's vertically integrated cannabis company Exclusive Brands confirmed Thursday that its top-selling edibles brand, Kushy Punch, has launched new gummies products specifically for the Michigan market. Additionally, the company announced the transfer of ownership of the Kushy Punch brand to Gus Shukeireh, CEO of Exclusive Brands. The change in ownership was effective from March 1, 2022.

Under new ownership of Kushy Punch, the award winning company has launched a new offering of a 100mg (10mg per individual gummy) and 200mg (20mg per individual gummy), all-natural, fast acting individual gummy safe from harsh chemicals and crafted by professional confectionery chefs, for superb quality and taste. New great-tasting flavors include watermelon, peach mango, blueberry, blue raspberry, sour apple, pineapple, strawberry, lemonade, kiwi breeze, and orange citrus. Exclusive Brands serves both the medical and adult-use markets and holds the title of the first-licensed recreational dispensary in the state of Michigan.

“As a leader in the edibles space, Kushy Punch is continuing to innovate and disrupt this category with the launch of our new gummies,” Narmin Jarrous, chief development officer at Exclusive Brands stated. “We’re proud to partner with Kushy Punch because they share our passion to make sure that both patients and recreational cannabis customers have access to the medicine and products they need.”

Kushy Punch uses high-grade gelatin leaf, natural flavor extracts, and essential oils. All products are third party lab tested and made with terpenes inside for an in-depth, full-body high experience that’s best for high-tolerance users for severe pain relief.

“Our new fast acting individual Gummies feature 10 flavors and are made with top quality oil concentrates, offering our customers a consistent and great tasting experience they have come to love from Kushy Punch,” stated Gus Shukeireh, CEO of Exclusive Brands. “As the newest owner of the Kushy Punch brand, we are excited to continue offering new additions to our brand lineup of convenient and trusted wellness products. We plan to sustain the strong reputation and customer trust the brand has built over the last 8 years.”

Kushy Punch fast acting individual gummies will be available at retailers throughout Michigan. Exclusive Brands will also be announcing a new Kushy Punch product launch this winter as well as the brand’s entry into the cannabis accessories space.

