NFL Legend Ricky Williams' Cannabis Brand 'Highsman' Launches In Washington State

Highsman, the purpose-driven cannabis lifestyle brand founded by former NFL running back Ricky Williams, announced its launch in Washington with partner F.OG, a multi-license operation focused on hunting, growing and producing cannabis steeped in lifelong agricultural tradition.

Highsman will be available in stores throughout Washington beginning October 6th.

Ricky Williams will headline the Highsman Washington launch tour beginning Thursday, October 6, 2022, at LUCID with meet-and-greets inside the dispensaries followed by THE HERBERY on October 7th, and wrapping up with GREEN THEORY and HIGHER LEAF on Saturday, October 8th.

“Positioned at the intersection of sports and cannabis,” read in a press release, Highsman enters Washington featuring new-to-market flowers that Williams curated including:

Pregame, a collection of energizing and attention-grabbing Sativas;

Halftime, a collection of balanced and restorative Hybrids;

Postgame, a collection of restful and recovery-focused Indicas.

Williams, who is an entrepreneur, thought leader, and one of the most electric NFL running backs of the century, empowered professional and everyday athletes and sports enthusiasts alike who often faced scrutiny for using cannabis during his NFL career.

“After retirement, managing social anxiety and supporting his mental health through cannabis became the inspiration for Highsman,” continued the press release.

Williams launched Highsman in November 2021 to inspire greatness in athletes and sports fans alike. Washington marks the fourth state Highsman is in, with Pennsylvania anticipated to launch later this season.

Cannabis Is A Lifestyle

Recently, Craft brand Ball Family Farms and Ricky Williams’ cannabis lifestyle brand Highsman announced the launch of a collaborative strain, "Ricky Baker." "We are thrilled to be one of the few brands that Ball Family Farms has joined forces with," said Williams.

Image: Courtesy Of Highsman Website