Red White & Bloom Rolls Out Platinum Vape Disposables With Skybar

Multi-state cannabis operator, Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. RWB RWBYF, announced Monday an exclusive agreement to utilize vape technology provided by Skybar, a leading innovator in vape devices. In addition, the company is pleased to announce the debut of Platinum Vape (PV) Disposables.

Platinum Vape and Skybar have extensively collaborated in creating a unique device with a custom tank and flavorful exotic terpenes catered specifically for vape consumers. The product has auto-draw technology with a High-Grade Coil and powerful battery, delivering a smooth and consistent experience without charging or setting adjustments. RWB has seen tremendous success on the launch and is proud to announce that PV Disposables are currently available in 250 dispensaries across Michigan.

“RWB continues to introduce a steady stream of new products to satisfy consumer demand. Alongside the launch of PV Disposables, RWB will expand on its product depth based on flavors and formats in both gummies and live resin as they are in high demand,” stated Colby De Zen, president of Red White & Bloom Brands. “The company has successfully launched both PV Live Resin Vapes and PV Gummies in Q2 and Q3 of 2022, and our expanded portfolio is now delivering hundreds of thousands of units per month across the PV collection. With our commitment to safety and user experience, we are proud to be a leader in the cannabis derivative market. We continue to be the #1 vape brand in Michigan and have introduced a wide variety of new strains, flavors and technologies to our consumers.”

As an award-winning vape brand, RWB’s expanded PV portfolio now includes 5/10 carts, disposables, live resin, gummies, chocolates and premium cannabis flower. The PV brand continues to exhibit strength across the United States and, according to BDSA, Platinum Vape was the #1 selling vape cartridge in Michigan in August of 2022.

Related Links:

Red White & Bloom Restructures Over $82 Million Of Debentures

Red White & Bloom Brands Q2 Revenue Grows 225% YoY, What About Profit?

Red White & Bloom Posts Record Revenue In Q1, Set To Achieve Positive EBITDA By End Of FY

Price Action

Red White & Bloom shares closed Friday market session 5.63% lower at $0.005 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Red White & Bloom