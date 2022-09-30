Hippo Launches 'Earth Friendly' Line Of Packaging Solutions For Cannabis Products

Hippo Premium Packaging, a provider of custom packaging and branding solutions to the cannabis and hemp industries, will unveil its new Earth Friendly Collection of sustainable packaging at the MJ Unpacked Conference at the MGM Grand, September 28-30, 2022.

Hippo is now offering sustainable packaging options featuring materials such as compostable containers and flexible bags, hemp packaging, ocean reclaimed plastic, and other new products.

Kary Radestock, founder and CEO of Hippo Premium Packaging, stated “The new ‘Earth Friendly’ line of packaging not only gives companies an intelligent and affordable way to meet their sustainability goals, but also helps them stay ahead of the competition, and ultimately, sell more products.”

"Over 75% of consumers say they consider sustainability when making a purchasing decision," Radestock continued. "And nearly 90% say they would be willing to spend more for sustainable products. So it just makes good business sense for companies to utilize these inventive and beautiful 'green' packaging solutions."

In addition to exhibiting at the conference, the Hippo CEO will also make an appearance at the Clio Cannabis Awards, announcing the winner of "The Best of 420."

This award is given by the National Cannabis Industry Association, and is judged distinctly from the other Clio awards. Radestock came up with the idea for the award and spearheaded its development in her roles as a member and now chair of the NCIA marketing and advertising committee.

Photo: Courtesy of Hippo Premium Packaging

Related News

EXCLUSIVE: Want To Know The Hottest Brands In Cannabis In 2021? Meet The People Deciding Who They Are