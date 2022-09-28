OGeez! CBN Gummy For Better Sleep Launches In Arziona

OGeez! Brands, an Arizona-based edibles company, is unveiling a gummy to help with those restless nights.

The new product — a 2-to-1 ratio gummy with 10 milligrams of THC and 5 of CBN — officially launched on September 21 and is now on shelves in dispensaries throughout the Grand Canyon State. It debuted in an Aquaberry flavor, a blend of passion fruit and blueberry, and is being sold in navy blue bags of 10 units under the tagline "Flavoring Dreams."

"So many people either pop pills or stare at the TV until 3 a.m. because they can't relax and fall asleep," stated OGeez! CEO Bran Noonan. "We're excited to be launching a CBN gummy to help with sleeplessness, restlessness and relaxation. A quality night of sleep and the ability to relax are so crucial to leading a productive and happy life."

Also known as cannabinol, CBN is one of more than 100 cannabinoids found in the cannabis sativa plant. CBN is THC that's been exposed to heat and light and has reduced psychoactive effects. Initial studies have shown it to be both a sleep aid and an anti-inflammatory.

OGeez! is already collaborating with dispensaries on a promotional sleep box that will include a bag of the new gummies along with other sleep-related items.

"Bringing a CBN product into the mix marks another major expansion of OGeez's offerings," Noonan continued. "We've always had the flavor. Now we have married that with a serious collection of products that appeal to the different needs of the market."

Photo: Courtesy of OGeez! Brands