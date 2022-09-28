BYND Cannasoft Launches Beta Test For Farm Management CRM Platform

BYND - Beyond Solutions Ltd. subsidiary of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN BYND has signed an agreement with the Weizmann Institute of Science for the use of its proprietary software. Under the terms of the agreement, the Weizmann Institute of Science will use a beta version of the software provided as SAAS.

The beta version will include BYND Cannasoft Enterprises' C.R.M. System - Job Management (BENEFIT), as well as a module system (CANNASOFT) for managing farms and greenhouses with varied crops. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises will grant the Weizmann Institute a permit to use the license free of charge for a period of one year, after which the institute will have the right to extend the agreement and the company will be paid a rate according to the agreement.

Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO and a director of BYND, stated, "This is an extremely important step in the development of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises medical cannabis software since the Weizmann Institute has many greenhouses of various types that can cover all the development possibilities of the software in the coming year. We are honored to have the opportunity to beta test our cloud-based platform with a world-class institution like the Weizmann Institute of Science."

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises will perform updates and continue to develop its software based on the conclusions and applications of the customer's interactions. BYND Cannasoft expects additional revenues from the use of the software licenses and from dedicated development for the benefit of the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash

Related News

BYND Cannasoft Closes Acquisition Of Zigi Carmel Investments

Why BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Is Soaring Today

BYND Cannasoft To Acquire Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments For $28M In Stock