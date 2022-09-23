Using Cannabinoids Can Decrease Alcohol And Medication Usage, New Study Shows

Aclara Research, a cannabis and wellness trends consulting firm, released the results of a year-long study examining cannabis and CBD usage habits among consumers. The company partnered with Ipsos, a global research and polling company to deliver a syndicated segmentation study of 1,000 consumers to capture the role of cannabis and CBD in Americans’ evolving approach to mental and physical well-being.

Aclara then continued the study independently to develop the “Cannabis Occasion Diaries”, a longitudinal study of 3,000 people capturing over 10,0000 occasions to quantify the full spectrum of how, why, when and where cannabis and CBD are chosen, and what products they are replacing.

“As consumers expand their view of physical and mental wellness, cannabis and CBD are used as multidimensional tools to satisfy different need states across social engagement, symptom management and overall wellness,” stated Carmen Brace, founder of Aclara Research. “The 'Occasion Diaries' shine a light on occasion based demand, and the future impact of cannabis legalization on CPG and healthcare products. Consumers are decreasing their use of traditional products in favor of cannabis and CBD because they are being viewed as healthier and more effective.”

Highlights of the study revealed:

Cannabis and CBD solve various wellness needs for consumers. While people tend to enter the category socially, they increase usage to solve new wellness occasions over time - including relaxation, better sleep and stress relief.

Participants using cannabinoids reported a decrease in the use of OTC medications (71%), a decrease in prescription drugs (61%) and a decrease in overall alcohol usage (55%).

As occasions expand, consumers spend approximately $2000 annually on cannabis and CBD products across dispensary and nontraditional retail channels.

Legacy users – those that have consumed for 5+ years – are the most valuable consumer segment.

Morning usage emerged as a key occasion for proactive wellness management to set the tone for the day, both physically and mentally.

Study Implication for Cannabis, CPG and Healthcare Companies:

Cannabis has captured occasions from established categories including OTC medication, alcohol, supplements and prescription drugs.

CPG Brands and leaders must be aware of the current and future wellness needs for which they are competing with cannabis and CBD.

Cannabis brands and retailers must understand how consumers are using products in solo and group occasions, and how these behaviors impact product innovation, marketing and loyalty.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash