The Hemp Doctor Launches A New Lineup Of Vape Products Featuring A Variety Of Cannabinoid Distillates

The Hemp Doctor, a provider of hemp-derived products launched a new lineup of vape products, now available on their e-commerce site.

The Hemp Doctor's newest vape offerings - "CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge," "D8/D10/HHC Blend Disposable Vape," "Delta 8 Disposable Vape," and "THC-O Disposable Vape" feature a variety of cannabinoid distillates (CBD, CBN, CBG, CBT, delta-8, delta-10, and HHC).

"Here at The Hemp Doctor, we are aware of the CBD and THC vape trend, but right now we aim to go beyond that by providing multiple cannabinoid options for our customers. Thus, as you can tell, it's evident in our newest vape line the variety of cannabinoid distillates we offer," stated Robert Shade, founder and CEO of The Hemp Doctor.

"We felt that with our vape products, we allow our customers to select a product specific to their needs. Additionally, we want them to experience the benefits of 'the entourage effect' taken from strategically combining different cannabinoids," he added.

Details of The Hemp Doctor's latest vape product offering:

CBD Full Spectrum Vape Cartridges, 1mL, i nfused with CBD, CBG, and CBT, in apple fritter, blueberry haze, clementine, martian candy, and strawnana strains. The cartridge, even at 1mL, remains powerful because it's specially formulated devoid of carrier oils.

D8/D10/HHC Blend 2ml Disposable Vapes, a single-use disposable vape available in three flavors with a special delta-8, delta-10, and HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) distillate blend.

THC-O 2ml Disposable Vapes, available in Amnesia Haze, Granddaddy Purple, Maui Wowie, Skywalker OG, and Trainwreck strains.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash