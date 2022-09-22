8th Wonder And Bayou City Hemp Team Up To Launch 8th Wonder Cannabis

8th Wonder Brewery & Distillery and Bayou City Hemp Company are partnering to create 8th Wonder Cannabis, a brand offering hemp, hops, beverages, and more as a brick-and-mortar dispensary, producer, and consumption lounge.

The Houston-based initiative marks the first partnership between a cannabis manufacturer and distributor and brewery in the U.S. 8th Wonder Cannabis is poised to launch products not just in Texas, but across the country.

"We firmly believe the future of the hospitality industry will feature cannabis quite extensively," stated Ryan Soroka, 8th Wonder Brewery & Distillery president and co-founder. "As stewards of the cannabis industry in Texas, Bayou City Hemp's emphasis on innovation, quality and collaboration not only produces the best products, but helps normalize cannabis in a safe and trusted way."

8th Wonder Cannabis' first brick-and-mortar dispensary and consumption lounge will be housed inside 8th Wonder Distillery at 2201 Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77003. A soft opening of the anticipated space is set for October 17, 2022; 8th Wonder Cannabis plans to open additional locations throughout Texas in the coming years, improving access to cannabis statewide.

Every 8th Wonder Cannabis outpost will carry a range of products, including gummies, edibles, pre-rolls, vapes, and flowers, as well as water-soluble options such as additives, nano-shots, and seltzers. The dispensaries will feature brands, including Third Coast Blends, Mixer Elixir, and Leaf Life Wellness in addition to the 8th Wonder brand.

Cannabis-infused beverages will anchor 8th Wonder Cannabis, building upon the collaboration 8th Wonder Brewery and Bayou City Hemp Company first introduced in 2021, when the companies unveiled two cannabis-infused seltzers in Texas. Handcrafted in Houston, Delta-8 Wonder Water and CBD Wonder Water are non-alcoholic, zero-calorie, sparkling waters featuring natural hemp-derived ingredients.

Photo: Courtesy of Bayou City Hemp Company