CannMart Expanding Its Cannabis Products Offerings In Ontario And Alberta

CannMart Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lifeist Wellness Inc. NXTTF LFST M has received a formal notice to purchase from the Ontario Cannabis Store for three new Roilty products for the OCS’ winter release, namely live resin vape carts, distillate vape carts, and shatter. Once purchase orders are received, the products are expected to be available in Ontario retail locations and online on OCS’ website early in the new year.

CannMart is currently in-market in Ontario with live resin and vape cart Roilty branded products and is already scheduled to come to market with a Roilty branded shatter duo-pack this fall. With the added presence of these new products over the fall and winter seasons, which includes shatter as a brand-new category the number of Roilty products available in the province will increase from three currently to seven.

In Alberta, CannMart has received a formal intent to purchase from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission for three additional Roilty products for October 2022. The intent includes live resin vape cartridges, distillate cartridges and shatter vape cartridges. Once orders are received, the number of Roilty products available in the province will increase from 10 currently to 13.

“Having an increasing number of Roilty products getting indicatively picked up in two of Canada’s largest provinces is a significant commercial milestone and confirms the significant potential for our award-winning brand,” stated Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart. “Furthermore, as the majority of Roilty products are manufactured at our own state-of-the-art BHO extraction facility, CannMart can fulfill its commitment to its parent company Lifeist to focus on higher-margin products which is expected to accelerate our path to profitability. We also look forward to developing and executing product information programs with retailers in Ontario and Alberta to maximize pull through sales of our high-quality, consumer price friendly cannabis concentrate products over the coming months.”

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

Related News

Lifeist's CannMart Labs Launches New Cannabis Product Category: Shatter

Lifeist Q2 2022 Revenue Decreases 15% YoY, Here Are The Details

Lifeist Sells Non-Core Swedish Subsidiary Findify For $4.45M To Maropost