Moxie And Organic Remedies Team Up And Begin Medical Cannabis Production In Missouri

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 10:05 AM | 1 min read
Moxie And Organic Remedies Team Up And Begin Medical Cannabis Production In Missouri

Moxie (MXY Holdings, Inc) has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with Organic Remedies MO, Inc ("ORMO") to produce and distribute Moxie's cannabis products to medicinal cannabis patients in the State of Missouri.

The company will work with and advise ORMO as they use their local expertise to produce cannabis medicines and expand access to treatments for Missouri residents across the state.

"Our alliance with ORMO marks the next chapter of Moxie's mission to provide Missouri residents with access to the highest quality medicinal cannabis products, as we continue to work towards making medicinal cannabis accessible to patients across the United States,” stated Jordan Lams, CEO and founder of Moxie. "Our agreement will bring the full suite of Moxie products to Missouri patients, and we’re confident that we’ll continue to set the standard for product quality, consistency, and patient care. Teaming up with the best-in-class operators of both cultivation, manufacturing, and retail at ORMO will swiftly provide patients with the same quality and assortment of Moxie products that customers in California have access to, which have come to be trusted and loved by cannabis consumers nationwide."

Mark Toigo, CEO of ORMO, stated: “We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Moxie. With Moxie’s determination to provide clean, socially conscious, and masterfully curated cannabis, partnered with our own commitment to unlocking the untapped potential of medical cannabis therapies, our patients in Missouri will have access to an incredible product in Moxie MO.”

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox via Pixabay

