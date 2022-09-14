FundCanna Partners With PayQwick To Support The Cannabis Industry With 'Fast, Simple Access To Capital'

FundCanna entered into partnership with PayQwick, to be their preferred lending partner. Through this partnership, FundCanna will provide access to vendor financing, lines of credit, working capital, and equipment financing, becoming the go-to option for PayQwick clients seeking debt financing.

“This strategic collaboration will enhance and streamline the debt financing process, while leveraging the respective technology of both FundCanna and PayQwick, data exchange, and same day funding via direct deposit service,” stated Adam Stettner, CEO of FundCanna.

“This is another step in FundCanna’s mission of supporting the cannabis industry with fast, simple access to capital. By partnering with PayQwick, together we will make paying invoices, bridging the gap from cash outlay to revenue, significantly easier, faster and readily available for PayQwick clients. Access to capital has ranked among the cannabis industry’s most significant roadblocks.”

Bob Craig, CEO of PayQwick, stated: “Our technology-rich, integrated partnership will enable cannabis businesses access to creative, fast and affordable funding solutions and deliver a streamlined one-stop financial services relationship for PayQwick’s current and future cannabis business and financial institution customers. The team at FundCanna is exceptional and moves very quickly to approve and fund our clients, using the PayQwick platform’s real time disbursement and loan repayment products. Adam also provides valuable business lending perspectives to the PayQwick board as we continue to execute our strategy, deliver the best product and user experience for our clients and enhance value for our shareholders.”

FundCanna services all states where cannabis is legal. The PayQwick platform is accessible to cannabis financial institutions and businesses operating in most major markets. Among them, California, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington—with many additional markets coming online shortly.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Kindel Media via Pexels

Related News

Green Check Verified Acquires PayQwick To Boost Financial Ecosystem And Help Cannabis Businesses

EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Banking 3.0 – Enterprise Solutions for MSOs, Experts Talk Shop At Benzinga Cannabis Conference

Bespoke Financial And PayQwick Launch Fintech Partnership Serving Cannabis Operators And Banks