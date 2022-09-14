Texas Original Launching Fast-Acting Sweet Dreams CBN Sleep Gummy

Texas Original, is launching its first product specifically designed to help qualifying patients who suffer from insomnia, night terrors or restlessness as a result of various medical conditions. The Sweet Dreams sleep gummy will be available to the company’s patient network in October.

Sweet Dreams is the first Texas Original product to incorporate cannabinol (CBN), a minor cannabinoid known for its sedative properties. It is also Texas Original’s first gummy containing terpenes—active chemical compounds that provide therapeutic effects for patients. Months in the making, the Texas Original product team performed multiple rounds of development trials to ensure the gummy’s effects and efficacy meet the highest levels of quality and consistency patients expect from the company’s exemplary gummy products. The Texas-inspired dewberry-flavored gummies will be available in 30-count packages formulated with 5 mg of CBN, 10 mg of THC and targeted rest terpenes in each gummy.

“Sleep is the bedrock of our health. But for many, sleep is often disrupted or damaged by the effects of PTSD, cancer and other debilitating conditions,” stated Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original. “We want to make sure every patient who struggles with sleep has several high-quality, trusted medical cannabis options to rely on. Hundreds of our patients have told us they are sleeping better than ever due to the power of medical cannabis. We encourage all patients who struggle with sleep to talk to their doctors about the Sweet Dreams gummy.”

Like all Texas Original gummy products, Sweet Dreams gummies are crafted with nanoemulsion technology for a faster onset time to induce quicker symptom relief. According to the company, patients can expect to feel the initial treatment effects as soon as 15 minutes after consumption—which is up to eight times faster than alternative CBN products in Texas. Texas Original gummies are also vegan and use natural food coloring and dyes.

“Our medical cannabis is expertly cultivated, meticulously extracted and rigorously tested to ensure every product we package is of the highest quality and efficacy,” stated Kelly Roland, president of Texas Original. “One of the most important tenets of our production process is consistency. Patients suffering from sleep-related symptoms can count on our products to be the same week after week—to make sure that every night’s sleep is a good night’s sleep. Our fast-acting Sweet Dreams formulation incorporates CBN and targeted rest terpenes, along with THC, to help accomplish that goal.”

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire