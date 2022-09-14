Cannabis Regulatory Update: Legalization Challenges in Oklahoma, Decriminalization in Wichita, New Poll In Missouri, CBD Products Flagged In The UK

Former Lawmaker Challenges Legalization Initiative In Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, a legalization initiative faces legal challenges from a former state lawmaker, reported local media. On Wednesday 7, Mike Reynolds, a former Republican Oklahoma lawmaker filed a complaint with the state Supreme Court requesting more time to review the signatures collected for State Question 820, commonly known as the proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.

He said the language made it seem that anyone looking to review signatures had to first file a challenge. “I’m supposed to contest the signatures and I can’t even see them,” said Reynolds.

Charles McCall, Speaker of the House and author of HB3826 said Reynolds misinterpreted the bill. Michelle Tilley, campaign director of Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws (OSML) said the former lawmaker’s challenge is “a shot in the dark protest” that likely amounts to “another delay tactic.”

Decriminalization in Wichita

On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council will vote on whether to decriminalize possession of marijuana within the city limits, “making the state’s largest city the least restrictive on marijuana possession in Kansas,” reported The Wichita Eagle. The proposal aims to cut down on arrests and prosecutions of marijuana users. If approved, marijuana cases could no longer be filed in the municipal court.

Although Wichita police could still arrest people for marijuana possession or use it as a reason to search their property, criminal charges would have to be filed by Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett, who told The Eagle his office doesn’t have the capacity to take on the city’s minor marijuana cases.

New Poll In Missouri Ahead Of November Ballot

Although previous polls in Missouri found strong majority support for the legalization of adult use in the state, a new poll is casting doubt on whether a Missouri marijuana legalization ballot initiative will succeed this November. The survey from the Remington Research Group and Missouri Scout found that just 43% of likely voters favor the specific initiative, reported Marijuana Moment. Meanwhile, 47% said they were against the initiative.

The pollsters provided specific details about the contents of the measure, including the proposed tax structure and expungements provisions. The results found that a majority of Democrats are in favor of the reform measure (57%), 49 % for independents, and 30% for Republicans.

CBD Products Flagged In The UK

CBD products flagged in a UK study could be taken off the shelves soon, reported hemptoday.net. A recent lab report by Kent Scientific Services (KSS) on behalf of several local authorities are “illegal,” according to the UK’s Food Safety Agency (FSA).

72% of products were found to contain presumably higher levels of THC than allowed. KSS operates an Official Control Laboratory under the Kent County Council, one of just four public laboratories across the country that provide scientific services to local authorities and companies under the Food Safety Act of 1990.

Photo by Arisa Chattasa on Unsplash.