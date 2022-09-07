EXCLUSIVE: Boldt Runners Corp. Launches First CBN And CBG Pouches For Sleep And Energy Boost

Boldt Runners Corp. (SEC CIK #0001825807) announced the launch of a new line of Cannadips products, available statewide. Boldt Runners, a cannabis company in Humboldt County, California, manufactures, markets, and sells Cannadips CBD, Cannadips Terpenes and now Cannadips Fuel.

Boldt Runners Corp. (SEC CIK #0001825807) announced the launch of a new line of Cannadips products, available statewide. Boldt Runners, a cannabis company in Humboldt County, California, manufactures, markets, and sells Cannadips CBD, Cannadips Terpenes and now Cannadips Fuel.

The new line of Cannadips Fuel and its suite of sleep and energy products utilize other cannabinoids like CBN and CBG in combination with other bioactive ingredients.

"With over 58% of Americans reporting that they aren’t sleeping well, Cannadips is excited to enter six new challengers to the sleep and energy game that they hope will take the nation by storm," accordint to a company press release.

The Cannadips team noted that initial consumer testing has been very encouraging. “We heard from hundreds of consumers, who got to try Canndips Sleep Fuel early. Seventy-five percent told us they would buy this product and 85% scored it in the top two boxes for taste,” said Jen Pike, CRO of Boldt Runners Corp. “We are really excited by this feedback as well as the testimonials that have come in.”

Cannadips Sleep Fuel is designed to rapidly deliver CBN “Cannabinol” as well as a low dose of melatonin. The lineup will come in mint, caramel and peach.

Cannadips Go Fuel is designed to rapidly deliver CBG “Cannabigerol” as well as caffeine and guarana. "This product is like an energy drink on the go, with none of the hassle and Cannadips’ famous, long-lasting tastes," continues the press release.

"The combination of the CBG which, in studies so far, has been linked to increased focus and the caffeine and guarana make for an energy pouch that they think is leaps ahead of the competition. Not only does the Cannadips Go Fuel deliver knockout energy it tastes amazing."

Additionally, Cannadips has found a 'magic mix' to keep their famous flavoring system intact and keep folks "clear from the bitter beer face of a traditional caffeine-based pouch."

Since 2018, Cannadips CBD has been paving the way to a full flavor, tobacco and nicotine-free experience for traditional dippers. Also, Cannadips Fuel comes in their leading flavors of mint, mango and mocha.

“This is a project that has been in the works for over two years and is the pinnacle of the innovation and offering we have yet developed. These are products that address massive categories that are filled with ineffective or synthetic alternatives. To be able to base our Fuel Line on two minor Cannabinoids that we believe have unbelievable effects and provide our patented and leading delivery system as a method of the dose gets me really excited," said Case Mandel, Boldt Runners founder and president.

"Consumers are about to experience, in my opinion, the best sleep product on the market, as well as an energy product that makes you ready to run through walls (...) We continue to provide innovative experiences that triumph over traditional modalities and they all center around one amazing species of plant.”

The Cannadips Fuel line will be available online immediately and in select retail channels across the U.S. beginning in late 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Cannadips Humbolt.CA