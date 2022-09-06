PA Options For Wellness Opening 2 New Medical Cannabis Dispensaries In Pennsylvania

PA Options for Wellness, is opening two new medical marijuana dispensaries, bringing their retail footprint to a total of six locations throughout Pennsylvania.

The first of the two new dispensaries to open will be Kennett Square, located at 716 West Baltimore Pike in Delaware County, PA. The Kennett Square location will open to patients on October 3rd. The second location, located in State College, at 1653 North Atherton Street, will open to patients on October 10th. Both locations will feature on-site consultations, curbside delivery and an interactive pre-order menu with each dispensary open six days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Vytal Options, a PA Options for Wellness medical marijuana dispensary, is excited to bring our excellent patient service as well as quality products to the State College and Kennett Square areas," stated CEO and founder Thomas A. Trite. "We were one of the first three medical marijuana clinical registrants approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to conduct research. After undergoing an extensive review process, we were selected by the Penn State University and their College of Medicine to collaborate and research medical cannabis."

To celebrate the grand openings, each location will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. ET, with members of the Chamber of Business, Penn State Research, and Balanced Veterans Network. A partnership with grower/processor FarmaceuticalRX has also been developed to support the dispensary openings. The collaboration includes an exclusive, limited time offering of a vape cartridge named "Keystone OG." To join in the celebration, many of the state's medical marijuana grower processors will be on hand at both locations, educating patients and handing out promotional materials. In addition, PA Options for Wellness will commemorate its latest dispensary openings by making a charitable contribution to organizations within the State College and Kennett Square areas.

PA Options for Wellness brand portfolio includes byVytal, Mood, and Solventless. Patients can choose from a wide array of cannabis products, including full-spectrum RSO, access to a library of flower strains, solventless rosins, and Troche sublingual. Vytal Options dispensaries will also offer products from other brands.

In addition to PA Options for Wellness' newest dispensary locations, the company currently serves patients in the following areas: Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lansdale, and the Lehigh Valley.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Kindel Media via Pixabay and Ludmila Ruzickova via Shutterstock